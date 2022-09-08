The Good Doctor season 6: Cast, EPs celebrate 100 episodes

The Good Doctor season 6 will be premiering on ABC this fall and while filming takes place behind the scenes, the cast and crew have something else to celebrate! They are commemorating the milestone 100th episode!

Above, you can see the following people standing around the cake: Richard Schiff, executive producer Erin Gunn, EP Mike Listo, EP and co-showrunner Liz Friedman, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Freddie Highmore, Bria Henderson, Will Yun Lee, EP Shawn Williamson, and EP Daniel Dae Kim — one of the people most responsible for bringing the Korean format over to the United States. Getting to a hundred episodes is a huge milestone and something that only a select few shows achieve, especially in an era of heightened competition.

There is no specific date for the 100th episode to air as of late, but we imagine that it will be something bigger and also something that better commemorates everything that we have seen so far. This is not the only major event that we’re seeing through season 6, as there is also going to be a huge spin-off pilot for The Good Lawyer. While there is no guarantee that this show gets a green light, we can’t be shocked that it is being explored. The Good Doctor is an enormous success all over the world, and it makes sense for both ABC and studio Sony TV to explore more of this in whatever way that they can.

So how much longer could this show really last? There is some mystery around that, since some of it could depend on Highmore’s interest (remember that he has worked consistently since Bates Motel) alongside the show’s ratings — we would like to see at least another couple of years beyond this current one, but time will really tell there.

