The Good Fight season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Diane’s new outlook

Following the big premiere today on Paramount+, do you want to learn more about The Good Fight season 6 episode 2?

Let’s start off here with the big news, if you haven’t heard it already: This is the final season of the show. With that in mind, everything that you see here is going to be building towards the end. Ironically, for Diane Lockhart, the show seems to be suggesting a whole new beginning. Are we going to see her move forward with a new perspective? Well, that would be interesting … but we highly doubt that she’s going to become a totally new person after years on both this show and The Good Wife.

What we can at least say is that next week, you’re going to see people battling for their reputation, court battles, and a whole lot more. Also, you’re going to see a good bit of Alan Cumming as Eli Gold, and 100% this is something that excites us!

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full The Good Fight season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

As Diane encounters her first “therapy” session, she begins to see everything in a positive light. After agreeing to participate in a student project about Black female attorneys, Liz must find a way to prevent an unfair takedown of her reputation. Eli Gold returns to help Marissa in court.

We imagine that things are going to get a lot more intense for a number of these characters moving forward — but also still in the show’s signature tone. The Good Fight is one of those series that has evolved considerably since the start of it so many years ago, and we tend to think that in some shape or form, it will continue to do that before reaching the series finale.

