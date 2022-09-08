The Mole revival gets Netflix premiere date, new host

Not long after it was announced, Netflix is already pushing things forward with their revival of The Mole — after all, we know when it’s back!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Friday, October 7, you are going to see the classic reality competition show debut in its new home. It will stream over the course of three weeks, with the first five episodes debuting all at once.

To make things all the more exciting, Netflix also confirmed that MSNBC’s own Alex Wagner has been brought on board as the new host — and we already think that she’s perfect. While Anderson Cooper is the cream of the crop when it comes to hosts on this show, she is cut from the same cloth. In general, having journalists host this show just works for some reason — it gives it credibility and makes The Mole feel a bit more intense and serious than some other reality shows.

Per TVLine, here is how the streaming service is describing the show:

“[Twelve players] work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.”

We hope the show manages to capture some of the extravagance of the original series on ABC — there was a travel component to it and a good bit of international intrigue. There were also clues hidden through the episodes. It’s the ultimate game of strategy — we actually saw some elements of it in a different reality show this summer in Claim to Fame, which ironically also aired on ABC. We’re just glad that this show is getting another chance to shine; fingers crossed that it delivers.

What do you most want to see on The Mole when it eventually premieres on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for more insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

