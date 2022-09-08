Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Double Eviction preview! (day 65)

Tonight on Big Brother 24, you are going to have a chance to see a Double Eviction show and all the chaos that comes with it. (Of course, there is some potentially breaking news happening in the UK right now — there is a chance of a delay or something else, so be aware of that entering tonight.)

So what is going to happen tonight? Based on feeds overnight and a lot of other information that we’ve got, there’s a few things to break down here.

Before we go further, though, remember to visit the link here! We post new updates on the feeds throughout the day and we don’t want you missing them.

Let’s start things off with the first eviction: Terrance is for sure leaving tonight. He’s tried a lot of stuff to campaign and he may still try more later; we know that he’s going to deliver some sort of big speech tonight, as well. He’s fought pretty hard, but nobody trusts him. He’s smart enough to realize that this is different than the other times he’s been on the block and he has to prepare for the end.

Is anyone else just ready for the next eviction to be here? We are mostly because trying to keep up with all of the various alliance/deals has been exhausting. Everyone is saying whatever they can to everyone else and the only person seemingly in a worse spot over the past few days is Brittany — yet, Michael doesn’t actually want to lose her, and we know that Taylor doesn’t as well. The Double really just comes down to whether Michael wins Veto; if he doesn’t, he gets evicted. The only way that doesn’t happen is if Brittany is HoH. It’s SUCH a big move for the resume. There is some hesitation from Monte, who recognizes that with Michael gone, he becomes the #1 threat. However, you gotta do moves like that if you want to win the game.

So long as Michael stays, it is him versus the rest of the house. It’s going to be a weird next few weeks strategically with that in mind.

What do you think is going to happen moving into tonight’s Big Brother 24 Double Eviction show?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







