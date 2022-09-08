The Bachelorette finale: Gabby, Rachel’s two-part event

If there is there one thing that we can say when it comes to The Bachelorette finale on ABC, it is that there will be drama around every corner.

What do we know so far? Well, Gabby and Erich need to figure out if the season is going to end with an engagement for the two of them. Meanwhile, Rachel still has to choose between her remaining guys, and then things could still get difficult and emotional after the fact. Based on the footage that we’ve seen in the finale promo, there could be trouble for her and the guy she picks even after the final rose ceremony.

So how will all of this play out with the schedule? Let’s just say that you better be patient — the network is stretching this out for a lengthy period of time and things are far from over at the moment. The next episode is airing on Tuesday, one day later than usual. What gives with that? Well, that has a lot to do with the simple fact that the NFL season is starting and with ABC getting some fames on the network, they have to play around a little bit.

Meanwhile, the finale for Gabby and Rachel’s season is actually not airing until we get around to Tuesday, September 20. Given that there are such a few number of guys left, that is pretty shocking — but hey, the show delivers some ratings for the network and they don’t have that much else left until the fall season starts. We just hope that someone manages to find happiness by the end of this since for now, it feels like that could be pretty darn elusive for some of the people left.

