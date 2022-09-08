Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Show EP on huge Terry Silver threat

The premiere of Cobra Kai season 5 on Netflix is just a matter of a few days away, and it goes without saying there are huge threats ahead.

Of course, at the center of most of what you’re getting here is Terry Silver — the character has fully ascended to Big Bad after setting up John Kreese at the end of season 4. He now has a chance to do whatever he wants, and he’s got money and power that nobody else has. Just as you would expect, this is going to cause a pretty significant problem.

In speaking on all of this further to TV Insider, here is just some of what show executive producer Josh Heald had to say:

“Things are scary in the Valley … Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has reached the dream that he set out to achieve way back in 1985 at the All Valley Tournament when he said he was going to win and open up a Cobra Kai dojo on every corner.

“You’re seeing this guy who’s dangerous and who has unlimited funds, who has the darkest form of karate at his fingertips spreading like a virus.”

Does Daniel have help to defeat him? Absolutely, and it comes in the form of Chozen, who we saw at the end of season 4. Yet, we do tend to think that he’s going to need a lot more than that if he wants to achieve his established goals here. Silver can probably call upon plenty of old friends without a problem, too, and that is something that 100% cannot be forgotten through this process.

This season could easily have higher stakes than ever before; after all, we’re talking about the entire Valley here! Who knows how far Silver will go?

What do you think we’re going to see from Terry Silver moving into Cobra Kai season 5?

