America’s Got Talent finale: Who are the wildcard acts?

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent results show was a little more eventful than most, and there were some reasons for that. Not only did we get to see the final two acts advancing directly to the finals, but we also had a chance to see the wildcards!

For those unaware, each judge has a chance to name a contestant from the live shows — from there, America will vote for one other person to perform alongside the other ten acts advancing. It’s true that whoever advances probably won’t have a HUGE chance at winning, but that’s been the cast with most wildcards over the years. Performing in the finale is still a huge deal, especially since it leads to so much more exposure at the end of the season.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not go ahead and share the wildcards themselves?

Simon Cowell – He went with The Players Choir, who he thought would be amazing in the finale.

Sofia Vergara – Celia Munoz. An outstanding choice!

Heidi Klum – Lily Meola. She’s her Golden Buzzer, so no surprise here.

Howie Mandel – Don McMillain. His argument? There are singers and dancers on other shows and he wanted to celebrate variety.

Who got the vote?

It was Celia! This is really all coming up roses for Sofia right now, given that Mayyas could be a major contender to win and she picked the best wild-card act of the group. It’s a reminder that America does want originality, and Celia was mostly just a victim of performing on one of the most stacked nights of the season. We’re just happy that she’s going to get this chance now to come back and deliver. Even if she doesn’t win, this is a really great opportunity!

