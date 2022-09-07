Ink Master season 14 episode 3 air date; what lies ahead?

Following today’s big two-episode premiere on Paramount+, are you excited for Ink Master season 14 episode 3? If so, we 100% get it, and we’re help to help boost that up even more!

Before we get too much into the preview, though, let’s start by saying that watching the show on a streaming service is a very different experience. Even if there is still a strict format to how the show is constructed, there is a little bit more breathing room now and that’s 100% appreciated. Also, we gotta give the censors SO much more credit for what they did the first thirteen seasons bleeping all the f-bombs; if feels like they are as common as any other word in the dictionary here.

It’s already clear that this season is going to be hyper-intense based on the first two episodes. Chris and Deanna are wildly successful artists, so it was a little bit shocking to see the two of them gone so soon. There’s also sure to be a lot of people who feel like Deanna should’ve stayed over Katie, but Katie was also given a rather challenging piece of art to replicate. (Our big critique this season? Not enough artists. Personally, we would’ve liked to see at least another couple of people added to the mix just for us to not be down to only eight already.)

The preview for episode 3 (which airs next week) made it clear that we are bringing back one of the hardest themed challenges in Ink Master history: Pin-ups. It feels like even accomplished artists screw up either the anatomy or the style on these, and one person may make a critical error with the feet that sends them home. Also, Creepy Jason is on the offensive, and we’re pretty darn worried for Holli and Katie, as well, given that they are on the outside of a pretty large alliance. (Angel, Hiram, and Bob already had something, and now you’ve got Gian and Pon thrown in there, as well.)

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Ink Master now, including some other looks into what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ink Master season 14 episode 3 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







