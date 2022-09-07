Grown-ish season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The last before hiatus

Are you ready for Grown-ish season 5 episode 9 to arrive on Freeform next week? We sure hope so, since there is a LOT the writers are bringing to the table.

First and foremost, let’s note that a hiatus is coming sooner rather than later. Episode 9 is the last episode before we get there, and we tend to think that there will be some sort of big surprise at the end of it. Maybe it’s a little too aggressive to call it some jaw-dropping massive cliffhanger, but this episode (titled “It’s a Vibe”) has to get you a little more excited. After all, isn’t that the real goal here?

Below, you can see the Grown-ish season 5 episode 9 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Junior’s fate as a Gamma is determined, as is his relationship status with Annika. Doug throws another big party, and some old friends drop in to help him celebrate.

In general, we’re hoping that we see some big decisions for Junior so that we can better picture what the next part of the show is going to look like. Also, it’d be nice to know what the rest of the series is going to look like, as well. Remember for a moment that the fate of Grown-ish beyond this season is not entirely clear, and we hope that if this does turn out to be the final one, we at least get a chance for some closure. At this point, we gotta remember that an ending here is more than just an end to this show. It’s the culmination of the entire franchise that first started with Black-ish on ABC so many years ago.

