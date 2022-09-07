Everything’s Trash season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Freeform?

Following today’s big finale over on Freeform, are you going to be seeing an Everything’s Trash season 2 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road?

There’s a lot that we want to get into here but, for now, let’s start with the following: Nothing has been confirmed as of yet. We know that the comedy certainly has a lot of creative potential moving forward, but there’s one big obstacle that it absolutely faces in Freeform itself. This is not a network particularly known for protecting all of its shows, and we do tend to see a lot of them get canceled. The live ratings are often misleading given that the majority of people check it out after the fact; when you look at the full picture here, absolutely there is a lot of ambiguity! That leads to a lot of question marks as to what the next few months could look like here.

Typically, a few months is the period in which networks like Freeform decide on the future, and we’re sure that there is a lot of different components that they will examine here. Think along the lines of total viewership, DVR numbers, budget, and also creatively what they are hoping to pursue. We personally think that with The CW moving out of their current target audience, Freeform has an opportunity to really jump on this and create an even more immersive place for 18-34 year-olds. We know that this will take a sizable investment, and of course we have to wait and see if they are up to the task or not.

If the show DOES get renewed, we imagine that you will see season 2 at some point next year. Everything’s Trash wouldn’t benefit from a long hiatus, and we feel like in general Freeform is aware that they have to move things along rather quickly in the event that they want to retain their audience.

Let’s just hope that we’ll have something more to report on with this soon…

