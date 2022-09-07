MasterChef season 5 episode 19 preview: The finale begins!

The first thing that we should say about MasterChef season 5 episode 19 today is pretty important: You’ll be seeing it soon! How soon? Well, think tomorrow. Fox is going to be doing whatever it can to get people excited, and there’s going to be a lot of big stuff that is coming. After all, we’re getting set for the finale here!

So what is there to be excited about? Well, it’s a number of different things. This episode marks a chance for a former judge in Graham Elliot to come back to the competition, and it’s also going to feature everyone taking on a really intense challenge. This is basically serving a restaurant-quality meal in front of a live audience, and this is where everything is on the line. These are all contestants who came to the show for a chance at a redemption; yet, only one of them is going to fully get it (plus the grand-prize money that goes along with it).

Below, check out the full MasterChef season 5 episode 19 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The top three chefs have made it to the finals and are one challenge away from being crowned the “MasterChef” champion; each chef has to prepare an appetizer and entrée in front of a live audience with the support of former judge Graham Elliot.

We’ve said this for a little while now and it does remain consistent: The winner of this season is a complete toss-up. How can you predict who is going to win based on the information that we know? We’re not sure you really can, and that is a big part of what makes where we are right now so exciting. You’ve got that unpredictability factor combined with the fact that these are all returning contestants — we just have so much invested in their journey and how all of this could play out.

