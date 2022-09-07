New Amsterdam season 5: Ryan Eggold on Freema Agyeman exit

We know that New Amsterdam season 5 is going to be premiering on NBC this fall, and we have to prepare for the final batch of episodes. This is going to be dramatic, heartfelt, and also a little bit emotional here and there.

Of course, we know already that there one big headline entering the season: The departure of Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe. So much of the past couple of years has been about Max and Helen’s journey, so where does he move forward without her? We still wonder about that, just as we also wonder if there’s a chance that she could come back in the series.

In a new interview with TVLine, Ryan Eggold explains that his reaction to Freema’s exit was “many things, many mixed up things, but first and foremost, so much love for Freema and wanting Freema to do what’s best for her, always … [I’m] sad to not play those scenes with her because they’re always so fun and engaging, and the romantic arc that we’ve had for these seasons now has been so dynamic and shifting and fluid.”

Even without Helen on-screen, we do personally think that she could still be a driving force in Max’s life. We can’t see him moving forward emotionally from what happened anytime soon, and his goal may still be getting back to her. There is just a lot that we don’t know about this season yet, though obviously we’re going to be following Max and a number of other familiar faces at the hospital. This show is going to still be a lot of what you love, but we hope that there’s a specific plan for a fantastic endgame and a story that pays off everything we’ve been watching so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 5, in particular how Max will adjust to not having Helen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







