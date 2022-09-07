CSI: Vegas season 2 spoilers: The Fosters alum to have key role

We know that the premiere of CSI: Vegas season 2 is going to be coming to CBS this fall, and there is a little bit of nostalgia! After all, Marg Helgenberger is going to be coming back as Catherine Willows, and it seems like a part of her story could last for more than a single episode.

After all, we just learned about a new casting for this upcoming batch of episodes, and it’s pretty darn notable. According to a report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing Sherri Saum of The Fosters recur on the upcoming season as Jodi, described as a board member of the local Empire Casino. She will be working in some capacity with Catherine on a major case moving forward, and we’re excited to see what that looks like.

Of course, we should also note that anytime we see a familiar face like Saum appear, we automatically wonder if she’s going to have some sort of larger role beyond what we know. Could she be more involved in the case than it is first made clear? In general, we just want to see a storyline full of surprises.

The second season does of course carry with it a number of different challenges, with one of the biggest one being having to handle the exits of William Petersen and Jorja Fox. Grissom and Sara are enormous parts of the lore of CSI, so it is going to take a little bit of time to get used to not having them around. It’s clear already that the show will keep evolving for however long it is on the air. This is already not the same version of CSI that once dominated in the ratings.

