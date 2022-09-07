Severance season 2 premiere date: A missed opportunity?

We know that Severance season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ eventually, but you’re going to be waiting a good while to see it.

The good news for people who love the show was that there was a small reference to it today courtesy of the latest Apple Event. What that does is remind all of us that the Adam Scott series and its surrounding world are still out there. You may not see a whole lot more of it in the near future, but 100% you are meant to remember its existence.

Did the company drop the ball by not announcing anything else? It’s certainly fair to wonder that at the moment for a number of different reasons, starting with the simple fact that so many viewers were watching and there aren’t many other opportunities where Apple is going to have a captive audience.

However, we also think there’s a pretty substantial (and understandable) reason why this didn’t happen; we are just far too early in the process for the time being. There are going to be other opportunities to reveal a premiere date down the road, and there is no reason to hurry that along. Remember that season 2 has yet to even start shooting and for Apple, it would be pretty darn insane for them to reveal a date this early on.

What could have been a little more possible would’ve been them announcing what part of 2023 the show would come back in — that feels on paper a little more feasible and even still, they didn’t do that. We know that Apple Events are not necessarily known for big TV-centric announcements, but it does feel like there was a chance they could’ve said something and just opted not to do it.

