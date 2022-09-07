The Conners season 5 spoilers: How will DJ exit?

The Conners season 5 is going to be premiering on ABC this fall, and we know that one thing is going to be very much different. Michael Fishman is not going to be returning as a series regular, and we’ve already heard from him that it was not his choice.

So what happened here? We tend to think that writers don’t love to lose actors, and Michael certainly wanted to be there. This may be yet another case of an actor getting cut amidst some intense cost-cutting measures. We hate it, but this is also just a huge part of the fabric of TV right now. This is something that is happening as more and more viewers get spread out, so we have to just understand that this is something we’re going to see a lot of moving forward.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s pose the following question: Just how is the character of DJ being written out? Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Bruce Helford notes that this is not the case of them killing him off; instead, they have a practical reason for his exit:

“He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas … She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is still overseas on assignment, so he is going to be going over and spending time with his wife…. It does get addressed in the first few episodes.”

Is there still a chance for a return down the road?

Based on what we’re seeing right now, the answer to that is yes … but there is no assurance at the moment as to when that’s going to happen. Maybe it could happen at the end of the season and if not, is there a chance at a season 6?

