Superman & Lois season 3: Michael Bishop to play Jonathan Kent

After weeks of speculation, Superman & Lois season 3 has decided on its new Jonathan Kent after the departure of Jordan Elsass.

According to a new report from TVLine, Australian actor Michael Bishop will be coming on board as the new version of this character. A recast made the most sense in this situation for a number of reasons. More so than just Superman himself, the bulk of this series is about the family he and Lois Lane have built. It would have made fundamentally no sense at all to not feature this in some substantial way moving forward. Also, Elsass’ exit came about at a time after a lot of the story for season 3 was planned. There would have needed to be a pretty big change behind the scenes to completely remove the Jonathan character.

There is plenty of time in order to accommodate the change, as the new season is not coming on the air until 2023. In general, more pressure could be on Superman & Lois than ever given that it and Stargirl are the only two CW superhero shows without some sort of defined end date. While The Flash does have another season coming, it’s been confirmed already to be the final one. We really hope that the Nexstar sale and the changing programming strategy doesn’t take Superman & Lois away too soon, given that this is very-much one of the best superhero shows on all of TV. It’s managed to breathe new life into a character who has been adapted SO many times, really to the point where it’s hard to do that much else new to him.

Hopefully, we’ll get some other good insight from a casting point of view over the next few weeks; it’s always nice to have a lot to look forward to with a show like this!

