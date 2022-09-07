The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Gabby, Erich get engaged?

The Bachelorette finale is airing on ABC next Tuesday; is it 100% trying to live up to this being one of the most “dramatic” ones yet?

With that in mind, take a look at the extended trailer below. From the Rachel side, it 100% feels like there’s something going on with her from after filming — we still think that it’s tied in some way to Tino, given that he’s clearly been her favorite for a rather long time. Also, why is she pushing away Aven? That’s at least what it feels like when she accuses him of yelling, which we don’t think that he actually did.

Then, there’s the Erich side of things. We do think that he cares about Gabby and has for most of the season — that’s not a part of the equation here. What he’s struggling with apparently is the prospect of an engagement and whether or not that needs to happen. Given that engagements don’t typically happen after so short a period of time, he questions whether they need to do one. It’s probably easier for Erich to raise this question now given that he’s the only guy left, but it shows once again that he may not understand the whole point of this show. If you are appearing on a version of the franchise, you have to expect that the lead wants to be engaged at the end of it. This doesn’t mean you get married — very few couples on the show end up going the distance. This is just a commitment that is expected and you have to be prepared for that.

We still think there’s a chance that Gabby and Erich work things out; as for Tino / someone else (if Rachel does pick someone else), we tend to be less optimistic. If that’s really footage from after filming for the season, it typically means that a breakup is about to happen.

