The Blacklist season 10: Brace yourselves for filming!

For everyone out there excited for The Blacklist season 10 to be officially underway, there’s a LOT of good news to share!

This week marks the start of production for the James Spader series, though of course we realize that there are a number of things we still do not know. Take, for example, whether or not this will be the final season — or, what the cast is going to look like. There’s presumable one new face coming in Meera’s daughter Siya Malik, but the actress playing the role has yet to be announced.

We should note that technically, it can be hard to pin down what the first day of production really is, given that a lot of this is not discussed publicly. However, we know already that there are plans for on-location filming to take place tomorrow. We’ve already seen some notices go up around New York City, and casting director David Waldron notes on Twitter below that a lot of the casting for the day is already booked.

For those new to the site, we do believe in the sanctity of a TV set and we don’t share unofficial photos of production — with that, we won’t be posting any images or whatnot here unless they are officially released by NBC or the studio. We do hope that there are some big reveals soon, mostly because it’d be nice to have something specific to look forward to. Otherwise, we’re waiting until we get around to 2023 to see what’s coming. Hopefully, the show will premiere in January, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 10 with production almost here?

