Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Aftermath of Brittany chaos

Day 64 is officially here within the Big Brother 24 house, which of course means that we’re inching ever closer to tomorrow’s Double Eviction show.

So what is going to happen here? We should start off with an update on what we know at present: Terrance is still going to be evicted in seventh place. If something changes throughout the day we’ll be here with an update, but the reality remains that nobody in the game trusts him. So long as that remains the case, it’s going to be hard for him to gain much traction.

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any other Big Brother 24 live feed updates? Then we simply suggest that you visit the link here! Rest assured, we’ve got some of those coming pretty soon…

The big highlight of yesterday’s live feeds actually didn’t have that much to do with Terrance at all (even if he proposed the alliance “The Family Reunion” with Taylor and Monte); instead, it was Brittany being found out for making multiple final-two deals in the game and becoming an almost-instant target for everyone. Here’s what we think happened: While she’s not vocalizing all of it, we think that the BB Comic really got under her skin and she doesn’t want to be thought of as Michael’s “flea.” With that, she’s gone around trying to make a mark of her own and ended up playing WAY too hard. At one moment, she even acknowledged that this is something that she might be doing.

Michael told us overnight that he hasn’t fully turned on Brittany and she is still his final two; however, he’s not going to go down with a sinking ship. His goal moving forward is pretty simple: Win the Veto. That’s largely his only path to survival unless Brittany is the next Head of Household. Given that this is during a Double, we wouldn’t be surprised if we get something like What the Bleep? or something that anyone can win. It should be more or less a crapshoot.

We do think that Brittany’s antics yesterday have even allies like Taylor not trusting her anywhere near as much. However, we also think that players are smart. They’ll take out Michael before her if given the opportunity. If Michael goes, she becomes a pretty easy person to beat at the end of the game. This will all still be taken into account to some degree.

Where do you think things are going to go for Brittany on Big Brother 24 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







