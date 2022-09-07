The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Do Rachel & Tino break up?

There is so much to get into when it comes to next week’s The Bachelorette finale — especially for Rachel and Tino?

So where can we possibly start when it comes to all of this madness? The best place is probably just noting that the show is back on Tuesday due to the start of the NFL season. This is also a two-part event, so whatever happens next week STILL is not the end of the road.

Did we think that things were going to be messy? Sure, but we’re not sure that we could have predicted all of THIS.

We haven’t had a chance to talk about the preview yet, which showed Rachel and Tino at what we think is probably one of those safehouses production brings them to in order to spend time together after the show. It strongly suggests that Tino is the final rose, but that doesn’t mean the journey is over. Something may happen that leads to a tense conversation, and there is a chance that the two of them are not even together anymore.

Meanwhile, we also have to wonder about Gabby and Erich, the only guy left on her side. Is he going to feel at all like he was picked because he was the only option? Where are those two at? We’re seeing more and more in this current era that the finale is very rarely the finale; as a matter of fact, there haven’t been many seasons where there wasn’t some sort of absolute chaos either close to the end of the season or right after it. Michelle Young’s season was probably the most stable, which is why it’s such a bummer that she and Nayte aren’t together anymore.

