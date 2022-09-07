Chicago PD season 10 premiere spoilers: A look at ‘Let It Bleed’

The Chicago PD season 10 premiere is coming to NBC on Wednesday, September 21, and a good bit has been said about it already. To be specific, most of it is tied to the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead.

At the time of this writing, it has yet to be confirmed how the character is going to be departing — let alone when. We know that it’s going to be emotional, but we just hope that it’s not a situation where he is killed off. Why not give us a little bit of hope?

It remains to be seen if the premiere episode (titled “Let It Bleed”) is going to focus all that much at all on Halstead’s exit. Instead, a good bit of it could just be tied to the aftermath of what happened with Voight and Anna Avalos last season. We know that this is going to take an emotional toll on Hank Voight, and we’re not sure how he will get past it. The problem is that the job won’t be slowing down for him and instead, a whole new batch of threats will be coming into the Windy City.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago PD season 10 premiere synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

09/21/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Still reeling from the death of his informant Anna, Voight faces a new threat as he tries to keep the neighborhood clean. New wrinkles develop in the Upton, Halstead and Voight dynamic. The team gets a new chief.

If you’ve watched Chicago PD over the years, then you probably know a little bit about the formula already. You get a few story-of-the-week plots, but those are mixed in with a slightly larger narrative that stretches for weeks on end.

