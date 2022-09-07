The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Erich, Gabby get engaged?

Next week on The Bachelorette finale, we’re going to see a lot of story play out for Rachel — but for Gabby, it’s all about Erich.

At the end of tonight’s overnight dates, Erich was the only one of her guys left. She made it clear that she loved him; yet, there was no engagement on tonight’s finale. That, clearly, is something that is being saved for the finale. We definitely think that he’ll want to propose; meanwhile, she’s we tend to think she’ll be happy to accept. Even still, there are a number of hurdles to jump through and conversations to be had. How can they make this work after the show? There is no guarantee of any of that, and we’re sure that the producers will find a way to put some conflict into things moving forward.

One thing that could be an interesting challenge for the two of them (if they are together still) is Gabby potentially doing Dancing with the Stars. She hasn’t been confirmed for it yet, but the rumors are there. That’s going to make her schedule pretty crazy!

Of course, when it comes to Rachel, we know that she still has some larger decisions to make. That’s where some of the drama and indecision is going to come tonight, so that is one other thing to look forward to at the moment. Expect some love, expect some heartbreak, and we really hope that both she and Gabby are happy with the men that they chose at the end … provided that the two of them do end up giving a final rose away at the very end of this.

