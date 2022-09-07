The Good Fight season 6: Early look at huge series finale

With The Good Fight season 6 being the final one on Paramount+, it only feels right to prepare for a lot of different stuff — including a lot of chaos. After all, we are getting a series finale at the end of it that will be more than just a culmination of this show; it also has to sum up The Good Wife before it.

So how do you do that? Well, for starters, with a big episode that isn’t afraid to throw anything out there. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what co-creator Robert King had to say:

“It’s a cataclysmic episode that takes on a lot of violence … There’s a lot going on. It doesn’t treat itself like a last episode, even though it features a lot of the touchstones that you need from a last episode.”

So what does “violence” mean? We of course wonder if a major character could die, but it could also just mean these people commenting on the world around them. There have been some satirical elements to The Good Fight over the years but in general, this series has been really unafraid to tackle some big issues and do so in a serious way. We’re so excited to see where things go as we approach the endgame … and also what some of these characters could learn.

Also, even if The Good Fight does not have a chance to bring back Julianna Margulies, can we at least get some more updates on Alicia Florrick? Is that really too much to ask for? We don’t think so, and the same goes for some other characters who have been woven into the DNA of both of these shows for so many years.

