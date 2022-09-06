NCIS season 20 premiere photo: More Torres, Tennant fun!

Isn’t it great to know that the NCIS season 20 premiere is coming before too long? We’re thirteen days away from seeing the team back, and the writers are going to waste almost NO time getting us back into the action. This is one of the benefits that comes with starting off with an NCIS: Hawaii crossover event and also resolving the cliffhanger from last season.

Of course, the photo above is hyping up more the bond between Torres and Tennant — with Ernie Malik thrown in there for good measure. Here, you can see Wilmer Valderrama, Vanessa Lachey, and Jason Antoon all on-set, potentially having some fun behind the scenes. We’d love it if Torres actually has this reaction to this within the episode, but we know that nothing is guaranteed or confirmed.

In general, we expect both this episode and the NCIS: Hawaii installment to follow will give us a good bit of humor and back-and-forth between Valderrama and Lachey. Given that the two have known each other a long time — and the same goes for their characters — there is a lot of room to play around with stuff here. Beyond them, we’re sure that the writers can fill things up with some other fun character interactions. We’re sure that a lot of series regulars relished the opportunity to work with someone new here and there.

While this is the only crossover we know about between these two shows at the moment, who knows what the future holds? There is always potential for something more later.

What are you the most excited to see from the crossover during the NCIS season 20 premiere?

