Law & Order: SVU season 24 spoilers: New crossover photo!

We know that there’s been a lot of news out there about Law & Order: SVU season 24, and there is no denying that a lot has been frustrating. We’re still not over the notion that we’re going to be losing Kelli Giddish soon as Rollins and honestly, we’re not sure when we will be over it. It’s just going to be tough to get past having a beloved character as a part of this world.

There is at least an opportunity to see Rollins during the upcoming three-part crossover event airing later this month, though we worry about what’s going to happen to her there, let alone the remainder of her time on the show. How is a character like this going to exit? We really don’t like the idea of her being killed off and we want the door open to a return.

NBC has kept most of their cards close to the vest on the premiere crossover; there is a synopsis below, but there’s a chance that you’ve seen that already:

09/22/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A young girl is shot and Cosgrove teams with Det. Jalen Shaw to track down her killer. Benson and Stabler assist and realize it’s more than a typical homicide. McCoy and Price seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the case.

The photo above is, at least for the time being, the only official image that the network has put out there for SVU, and it features Mariska Hargitay as Benson alongside Jeffrey Donovan as Cosgrove from Law & Order and Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw. He is the new addition to the Law & Order team, and is coming on following the departure of Anthony Anderson.

For those unaware, the premiere event will technically start with Law & Order: Organized Crime before shifting over to SVU and then the mothership at the end. This change in order is only for this first week, and is likely for some story reasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU right now

What do you most want to see on the Law & Order: SVU season 24 premiere event?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







