Claim to Fame season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at ABC?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on ABC, can you expect a Claim to Fame season 2 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road here?

Rather than beating around the bush here, let’s just start off this piece by delivering some of the facts: For the time being, there is no officially renewal for the reality show. Could there still be one? Absolutely, but we could be waiting for a while. This network tends to take a really long time to renew or cancel their summer fare, with a lot of that due to the fact that these shows can often be made in a short period of time.

Creatively, we did love the idea of Claim to Fame shining a light on all of these celebrity siblings — people tied to stars who have never had a chance to shine on their own. The biggest thing holding it back here is probably the marketing, where you may not know about this show unless you are either 1) a fan of the Jonas Brothers or 2) a frequent watcher of ABC on Monday nights, given that the show comes on after The Bachelorette.

To date, the first season of the show has averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.8 million live viewers a week. These numbers aren’t outstanding by any means, but we do think a setup for a season 2 would be super-easy. Also, the show has done a really good job of maintaining its audience; almost everyone who watched the premiere live stuck around until the end. This is why we’re at least giving this show a fighting chance, even though so many other Bachelorette companions have fallen by the wayside after just one or two seasons.

Hopefully, we’re going to learn the news about either a renewal or cancellation in early 2023 — if nothing else, just don’t linger beyond that for our own sanity!

Related – Check out some more news on Claim to Fame right now

Do you want to see a Claim to Fame season 2 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







