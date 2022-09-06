Stranger Things 5 premiere date: An epic way to reveal it

We all know that Netflix is going to take their sweet time when it comes to announcing a Stranger Things 5 premiere date, and that is largely because they can.

Think about it like this — this streaming service has so many other shows and while we’re sure they’d love to get this one back as soon as possible, they’re almost certainly aware of the long game. If they don’t give the writers time to do their magic, they could be putting themselves in a spot where the show fails to live up to the hype. That’s a problem when they already have a spin-off in development.

So when you consider all of this and the time needed to give the story a perfect ending, we are 100% not expecting a premiere date to come out until we get around to either late 2023 or early 2024. A spring/summer 2024 release makes the most sense; there are eight episodes remaining, and there is a lot to be done when it comes to not just filming these stories, but also making sure that post-production gets done in the best way possible.

When you have a show this epic and highly-anticipated, almost every single part of the process has to be an event. That includes announcing a premiere date, and that puts us in a spot where we’re willing to make a suggestion: Why not announce it during the 2024 Super Bowl? There is NO bigger event where you will have a captive audience, and you can also pair that with a little bit of footage for what lies ahead. You won’t have to give viewers a lot in order for them to be excited, but you can still give yourself a great chance of setting even more ratings records. Why wouldn’t Netflix want that for the end of the road?

