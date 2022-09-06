Abbott Elementary season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘Development Day’

Just in case you were not aware already, Abbott Elementary season 2 might be one of the most anticipated shows of the fall. It is coming off of a hugely-popular season 1 that brought a lot of laughs and also some real creativity to the table.

One of the things that has made the ABC comedy so great so far is that it’s really tried to cultivate a sense of realism; teachers may be able to relate to this world more than almost any school-set show out there. You’ll be able to see at least some of this on “Development Day,” which is going to air on September 21. This premiere will actually focus a lot on the teachers separate from the students, as they all try to prepare for the kids coming back. Let’s just say this is going to be a great way to catch up with everyone following the end of season 1.

Want to get some additional details now? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis:

“Development Day” – The teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the students’ first day of school. Post-breakup, Janine is determined to start the year off right and leave her problems at home. With this new outlook, she takes on organizing the faculty mixer and announces a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kids’ first day. Meanwhile, Ava runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot and Gregory, now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum when season two of “Abbott Elementary” premieres WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

