Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The best time to reveal it

If you are like at this point, then you are off somewhere, eagerly hoping for more news on a Squid Game season 2 as soon as possible. Why wouldn’t you want it? We are talking here about one of the most successful shows in the history of streaming television, as well as one that has an excellent premise for new episodes based on the events of the season 1 finale.

We’re hoping for at least a few teases to come from the red carpet of the Primetime Emmy Awards next month, but the reality here remains that if you’re looking for a premiere date, we may still be several months away from that coming out. We don’t see any news this year; heck, we’d be shocked if there was news in the first half of next year.

With all of this being said, we do think that there is a really interesting venue out there for a particular premiere date announcement, if this is something that Netflix is interested in looking at. We are talking here, of course, about San Diego Comic-Con this summer. While we know some purists would balk at a non-comic-book show being there, let’s be honest: SDCC has shifted away from that for years now. It is more of a celebration of fandoms in general. There is no bigger convention out there to announce a date at, and it would certainly be one of the biggest headlines out of the convention (which typically happens in July).

Does Netflix or Squid Game need to do something like this? Not so much, and that’s mostly the consequence of the show being already one of the most successful on all of TV. It’s really in a position where it doesn’t have to do anything to seek popularity; it already has that and then some. We just like the idea of shows and networks / services continuing to push themselves to get even better. Why would anyone say no to such a prospect?

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

