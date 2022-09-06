What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s finale, it absolutely makes all the sense in the world to wonder about a What We Do in the Shadows season 5. Is it going to happen and beyond that, when will it premiere?

There are a handful of things to think about here, but of course we begin with simply this: A reminder that it is happening! Not only that, but there are technically two seasons coming to FX down the road. While this has never been the network’s most-popular show in live viewers, What We Do in the Shadows has shown to be extremely popular in streaming; it also has a really passionate fandom that only seems to be getting stronger.

In a statement at the time of the renewal announcement, here is some of what Nick grad, the network’s President of Original Programming, had to say:

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series … What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

Now that we’ve confirmed this, let’s of course shift things over to the next all-important question: When the upcoming seasons are going to premiere. Nothing has been announced on that as of yet, but we hardly imagine that this is a surprise to a lot of people out there — we imagine that everyone is going to be patient getting the next season out there. We do recognize that FX as a network likes having a new season of their shows every year, so next summer is a realistic guess. So much of it will just depend on their programming needs and/or making sure the audience is well-aware of when it is back.

