Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The continued impact of filming

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3, but we’ll also admit that there’s something that continues to shock us. To be specific, it’s the fact that the series is still in production in the UK.

Given that filming for the twelve-episode season first kicked off back in February, we’ll admit that we thought they’d be done at this point. So what’s going on here? We think it’s as simple as the producers taking their time, and also making sure that they have all of the locations that they need. Shooting in places like stadiums is not easy; also, some of the locations in Richmond exist in real life! We tend to imagine that they’ve become much more of a tourist destination over the past year.

One other interesting factor in season 3 production is, ironically, the fact that the cast has spent so much time promoting season 2. They’ve been off on a lengthy press tour for the 2022 Emmys, and that has led to schedules being a little bit crazy. The awards show takes place on Monday, so we’ll see if everyone heads back to the UK after the fact to do more work.

All of this does explain at least a little bit further why there is no season 3 premiere date yet — Apple, understandably, wants to ensure that they are able to deliver all of the episodes once a date is announced. They probably want cameras to stop rolling before they confirm anything, since the pressure will then be one the post-production team to properly get the job done at that point.

The most important things, rather than getting a specific date, is seeing whether or not the cast and creative team stick the landing. For now, we’re hopeful based on how surprising and delightful the past two seasons were. Sure, they were funny, but there was also something else beyond that in them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







