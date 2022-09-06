The Rookie season 5 episode 1 spoilers: ‘Double Down’ details!

For everyone out there stoked for The Rookie season 5 to be here, we’re less than three weeks away! There’s so much to think about, but a lot of it has to start with the return of serial killer Rosalind Dyer.

We always think that a show like this is better with a few recurring villains that you can throw in here and there, and 100% we tend to think that she is a great one. There are a lot of layers to who she is, and it already feels like as long as she’s alive, she will always find new ways to torment John Nolan. He just better be ready for it, since he’s almost certainly not going to be free of her anytime soon.

So what is she up to this time around? That remains to be seen, but the season 5 episode 1 synopsis below seems to suggest that she is the one who initiates this reunion:

“Double Down” – Officer John Nolan’s is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she’s not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise on the season premiere episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, SEPT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

