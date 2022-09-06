The Bachelorette: Are Rachel Recchia, Tino getting engaged?

Just in case you needed some sort of further clarification that Tino is Rachel Recchia’s favorite on The Bachelorette, we got it tonight 100%. Go ahead and put a bow on this part of the season — unless there is some catastrophe moving forward, she’s picking him.

We know that a lot has been said already about the questions in regards to Rachel and his family and we get that. There is also, though, another way to look at this — the fact that Rachel still kept him after that hometown date is evidence that she sees him as a potential husband. Then, she told him “I love you” amidst their overnight date. This is all the proof that you need. No “I’m falling in love with you” or “I see myself falling in love with you.” This was a straight-up “I love you.” They are already at that point with each other and they’re going to find a way to make this work.

Of course, for Tino we imagine that he’ll do more work to get his parents on board, and he’s probably frustrated that they reacted the way that they did at the time. Maybe he’ll try to arrange something with Rachel and his parents before the finale, or there will just be some larger conversations after the fact.

Rachel does of course have some other options left, and there is undoubtedly chemistry between her and Aven. Yet, the decision just seemed clear-cut by the time that we ended up seeing her with Tino together during that date. It was a reminder that to this point, it’s most likely always been Tino. We’ll just have to see if that changes.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on The Bachelorette, including updates on what the future holds

What did you think about the events of tonight’s The Bachelorette episode?

How do you think overnight dates are going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







