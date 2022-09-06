Bachelor in Paradise 8 promo hypes up cast, romance

While we get closer to the end of this season of The Bachelorette, are you ready to dive more into Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Three weeks from tonight, the reality show will be back with everything that you would expect — comedy, chaos, tears, and a whole lot more.

Everything about this show is 100% cheese, so you really can’t be shocked that this is the bulk of the promo below, as well. This entire thing plays out like a fake commercial for a resort, one filled with everything you would expect there … plus everything you expect from this particular show.

The reason that we’ve made Michael A. from Katie’s season the photo for this article is simple: He’s going to be a big part of Paradise this year. Also, we tend to think that he’s going to be one of the most popular guys on the beach. What tends to happen on this show most of the time is that in the early going, the most popular men and women are the ones who made a big splash previously. Michael fits that bill, as he’s popular, well-liked, and he and Katie did have a connection.

Now that we’ve said that, the real test for him and others in Paradise is going to come a few episodes in once connections are starting to be made. That’s where things like compatibility really come into the picture. With someone like Michael’s there’s also another element here in that he is a single parent. Whoever he is with has to be ready on some level to be a mom, and we’re sure that he will weigh that heavily in who he decides to date out on the beach.

Paradise, your dream destination. 🌴 Experience all this romantic getaway has to offer when #BachelorInParadise premieres Sept 27 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/vxC2qABvni — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 31, 2022

