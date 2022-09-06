Too Hot to Handle season 4 premiere date: Is news coming soon?

Are we going to be learning a Too Hot to Handle season 4 premiere date at some point in the near future? There’s at least a reason for hope here!

A few weeks ago, Netflix put out the video below hyping up this show and others from within the reality dating world. They’ve got reason aplenty to hype this show up — after all, it’s one of their more-popular shows in the genre and it’s shown itself to be a ridiculously good time across the past three seasons.

When you think about the recent releases of the past two seasons on the platform, there is reason to think that season 4 will be coming soon. There was only a six and a half month wait between season 2 and season 3, which premiered this past January. Since it’s already been more than six months this time, we tend to think more will be arriving before too long. (Seasons 2 and 3 filmed back to back, which is what made the process of getting them out to viewers a little bit easier.) The show was formally renewed for a season 4 back in February, so there’s been plenty of time for the streaming service to both cast and film a lot of upcoming episodes.

Our #1 question when it comes to season 4 right now is pretty simple: How are the producers going to trick the cast this time around? They’ve deluded the stars the past two seasons into thinking they were going on some other, made-up show. We wonder how long they can keep up that gimmick; or, if they’ll cast people who know in advance what they are getting into.

Fingers crossed, we find out at least something more soon.

