The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Who will Gabby, Rachel choose?

Next week on ABC you’re going to see The Bachelorette finale we’re going to be seeing the biggest moments for Gabby and Rachel. The two have gone through a LOT over the past several weeks of this show and now, we’re getting to the peak of it all in the Rose Ceremony.

Will they get their happily ever after with one of the remaining guys? We know that the finale will offer up that chance, but at this point, we’re prepared for just about anything. Remember this — it’s pretty darn rare that we see finales for this show that are anywhere close to normal. We will say that this show has been a little more successful with that than The Bachelor, which is often just a complete and total hot mess.

We also think it’s somewhat easy to predict who Gabby and Rachel could end up with. We know that Gabby effectively has her final guy now in Erich, but there is still a question as to if they’ll get engaged. Meanwhile, Rachel has been into Tino almost from the moment that he showed up. Sometimes, though, we can get so focused on past assumptions that we fail to see what’s in the present. Both women still have to be open to whatever is around them.

In addition to what’s going on during the pre-taped segments of the finale, we’re also imagining that we’re going to get a big live component, as well — after all, there is SO much that we need when it comes to updates. We also tend to think that another preview for Bachelor in Paradise is on the way also.

