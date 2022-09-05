The Good Fight season 6: Christine Baranski on saying goodbye

Later this week The Good Fight season 6 is going to premiere on Paramount+ and, inevitably, there’s a lot of emotional stuff that will come along with that. Just consider where we are for a moment here!

Over the past decade-plus, we have seen this show exist in some shape or form. First, you had the story of Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife. Then, that transitioned over to the spin-off, which was originally on CBS All Access before the rebranding to Paramount+. The final season is going to feature a number of developments and most likely some satire — and it could also give us proper closure when it comes to Diane Lockhart. Given how much we’ve seen of Christine Baranski dating back to the original show, it’s essential she gets a proper endgame here.

Based on what we are hearing right now, it sounds as though this is not going to be an altogether easy goodbye. Here is some of what she had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“The hardest part was hearing, ‘That’s a series wrap on Christine Baranski,’ and then everyone gathering around and me addressing everybody with whom I had worked… It was very emotional. What I said to everybody was, ‘I haven’t processed this… ‘ And I hadn’t, because it happened rather abruptly. I was also shooting Gilded Age [simultaneously] and my head was full of [dialogue from both shows]. So it wasn’t like I had a lot of time to take long walks and think about it and ruminate. But I’m sure at some point that will happen.

“I’m already tearing up … I think there’s a lot of feeling there that has to be processed.”

Of course, nailing a series finale is not an easy thing to do, but we’ve got a lot of confidence here! We continue to believe that the final moments of The Good Wife are as perfect as you’re going to find, from the full-circle moment to the music choice to Alicia realizing just who she is and how she’s changed.

What do you think we’re going to see on The Good Fight season 6?

Meanwhile, how do you imagine this story will conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







