YOU season 4 wraps filming; premiere date hopes

If you are ready to dive into YOU season 4 over on Netflix, you should go ahead and know that you’re one of many. We know that new episodes are coming; as a matter of fact, we also know that the show is 100% done with production!

The fact that season 4 is done filming puts the series in an interesting spot, one where its future comes down to two different things: How quickly some of these episodes are put together, and then also when Netflix decides to premiere then. They could hold onto a finished product for a long time and in the end, they’ve got the prerogative to do that. We just have to be patient and recognize that they’ll do whatever they think is right for the end product.

So when do we think that the show should come back? There is an interesting case to be made for late November or December, if season 4 will be ready by that point. We know that late fall / early winter is a strong release window for Netflix, and they already have Manifest season 4 premiering at the start of November. YOU would be a great way to piggyback off that and keep the success going for a good while. If not one of those months, we can easily see the show back in early 2023.

As for what the story is going to be about this time, remember that Joe left America following the death of Love at the end of season 3; after being in Paris in the closing seconds of the finale, the setting is shifting to the UK for season 4. We know that he is hunting down the latest target of his obsession in Marienne, and we immediately feel for what is going to happen with her. There is one obvious connection with all of the women in Joe’s life, and that is an unhappy ending.

