Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The alliance inquisition! (day 62)

You would think that in the aftermath of the Veto Ceremony today in Big Brother 24, things would be relatively simple. That’s just not the case. Instead, we’ve seen all sorts of gametalk and/or conversations that are the result of really bored people over-thinking every situation known to mankind.

Of course, we’re not going to lie — a lot of this is really fun to watch. We live for the drama, especially when it revolves around people exposing fake alliances and ideas that were never that serious in the first place.

Take, for example, the idea of a women’s alliance between Alyssa, Brittany, and Taylor. It never felt that serious, but once Brittany started started talking with Turner about it, a gigantic mess started to unravel. Monte got paranoid about why he wasn’t told about it, and Michael had questions and/or suspicions as well. Sure, Brittany and Turner have a final two deal but once again, how serious is that? From our vantage point, she’s just starting to get really paranoid now that she realizes that if she and Michael are on the block together and he wins Veto, there’s a good chance that she’s gone. She is trying to scrounge together some other options out there.

The funniest thing to us is that Monte decided that he was going to put on an inquisition-of-sorts with Taylor to get to the truth about this alliance, which Taylor was happy to bring up as something Alyssa considered. Also, Monte threw Brittany under the bus to Taylor about spreading all of it around. Everyone is getting SO paranoid, and we imagine that there’s going to be even more inquisitions before the end of the week.

Is Terrance 100% going?

It feels like it, but Monte’s already indicated to Terrance that he has no reason to send him out. Alyssa may have a better emotional argument to some viewers, and he’s already used that as a part of his push. Also, Alyssa is someone who could get dragged to the end. Terrance has also campaigned to Taylor, but she’s already told Monte she doesn’t trust him — and she shouldn’t, given that he contemplated keeping Kyle over her last week. We can’t even begin to express how bad it was for Terrance to talk publicly about that.

