Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: One week until more news?

There is an eagerness out there for more news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, but odds are, you probably knew that. Apple has turned this waiting game into one of the most frustrating events of the year. We know that it’s coming, just as we also know there’s a chance that it is the final season. This is the story of AFC Richmond back in the Premier League, and also the story of a new-found rivalry between Ted and Nate Shelley, now the manager of West Ham.

Of course, Ted Lasso as a series is about so much more than sports. We’re anticipating already that this new season is going to give you a chance to see Ted trying to figure out what he wants out of the rest of his life. Will he go back to America to be with his son? Or, is his long-term future really in the UK? We can’t see him spending the rest of his life on a different continent than his kid, and that has weighed on him ever since the start of the series. We 100% expect this to be a huge part of whatever we see moving into season 3.

Now, as for that start date, we’re going to say to mark your calendars for one week from today. We don’t think the show is premiering then by any means, but with the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12, we do tend to think that we’re about to learn a little bit more about 1) when the show is coming back or 2) what some of the stories will be.

Over the past few months, the cast and crew have been able to discuss the series openly through the lens of season 2. Now that we’re removed from that Emmy campaign, though, we foresee a lot of the questions being shifted towards the future. Apple has kept a tight lid on a lot of things here for quite some time, but we tend to think that is going to change soon.

