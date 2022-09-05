The Boys season 4 premiere date: The best venue for news

Sure, we recognize already that The Boys season 4 is not going to be premiering for a rather long time, but that 100% is not going to stop us from discussing it! This is a show that has done a really great job over the years of teasing its audience and making sure that it is a part of the conversation, even if it hasn’t been on the air for a while.

So with all of this in mind, we expect a lot of updates on season 4 over the next few months … but it does still feel like there’s a perfect venue out there for a season 4 premiere-date announcement.

This is, of course, where we look towards San Diego Comic-Con. Based on where we are right now, the stars are aligning perfectly for this as a place to announce a little bit more news on the future. Think about it like this — filming for the cast in Toronto should be done by this point, and the show will also still most likely be months away from the premiere. This is where you could announce a date, share a clip or two, and get people really excited. (We personally think late 2023 / early 2024 is the most suitable window for the series.)

Is there some irony in The Boys making an appearance at Comic-Con, given that hero worship and its various pitfalls are some of the show’s biggest themes overall? Absolutely, but we think that the producers are in on that joke and are willing to have some fun with it wherever they can.

