Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Fears for the future (day 61)

In some ways, we’re getting close to the end of the day in Big Brother 24 — yet, it’s only beginning for some in the house. With the way that some of these players tend to stay up late, who knows how long everyone will be up talking about what’s coming?

The first thing that’s noteworthy here is that everyone is just assuming that Michael will not use the Power of Veto. That assumption is correct, but shouldn’t you at least try harder if you are Terrance or Alyssa? Terrance has thrown SO many people under the bus and yet, DJ Showtime has yet to spin a new yarn about this. It’s truly bizarre.

What people are more concerned about right now are some scenarios regarding the future. On tonight’s new episode, Brittany made the baffling comment that she wants to go to the final two with Michael because they’ve gone through everything together. It’s certainly a weird thing to be so cool with winning second place, but okay.

Brittany is concerned that someone like Turner or Monte could win Head of Household, they’ll target Michael, and he will end up winning Veto. She and Taylor have talked a lot about gunning for HoH; Brittany may not realize that Taylor would consider targeting Michael, which she should. Anyone who takes him out gets a huge boost to their resume. We are in a pretty weird spot where almost everyone in the house could be evicted during the Double Eviction. Taylor is probably the second-safest, with Alyssa in top position just because she’s no threat to anyone.

Brittany, Taylor, and Alyssa also shared some concerns about Monte tonight, who could win the game in a landslide at the end. We do think he’s played one of the best overall social games, and there is no doubt about that. The next couple of weeks could be interesting! It is ironic with this in mind that things look so straightforward from now until Thursday, with Terrance leaving the game.

What do you think is going to happen leading into the Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony tomorrow?

