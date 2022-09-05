Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Will there be a big change?

At some point later this year, we’re going to get some more news on Jack Ryan season 3. There is no clear timetable for it, but at the same time Amazon is clearly waiting on something. The John Krasinski show filmed this season a REALLY long time ago!

So as we look towards when the show could be coming, there are just as many questions about how it will be released as there are when it will be released. For starters, there’s the question as to whether it will come out all at once. We had that with season 2, but that was all the way back in 2019. Amazon doesn’t follow that “Netflix model” in the same way that they used to.

Along with that, we also think there will be some differences with how the show is promoted. While we’re sure the action and espionage elements of it will still be pushed, we expect the streaming service to lean into Krasinski’s star power more than ever. Not only does he have The Office behind him, but he’s got the super-successful A Quiet Place franchise and also some small ties to Marvel. We’re still shocked that Amazon didn’t do something to hype the show up back when the latest Doctor Strange movie was in theaters.

We don’t think the story of Jack Ryan itself will change all that much, mostly because there is no real reason for it. Remember that there’s such specific source material right now courtesy of the Tom Clancy books! The devoted fan base is here for a reason. There will be action, espionage, and all sorts of other good character stuff coming up. We just gotta wait for it, and that’s TOUGH given how long it’s been already.

