FBI: International season 2 spoilers: Meet newcomer Smitty

Come Tuesday, September 20 we’re going to be seeing the FBI: International season 2 premiere — want to know dome details in advance?

The first order of business here should really be reminding us that there is one big cast change for this season. Christiane Paul, who played Katrin Jaeger on season 1, is no longer a part of the show. She’s been replaced here by Eva-Jane Willis, who is playing a new Europol liaison by the name of Megan “Smitty” Garretson. You can see a photo featuring her above, but the season 2 premiere synopsis has a few more details now all about what lies ahead:

“Unburdened” – The Fly Team and new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson (regular series cast member Eva-Jane Willis) investigate when an American police detective on the Federal task force is murdered in Paris while looking into a U.S. company suspected of selling illegal weapons in France and the Middle East, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Even though there is a new person on board the show this season, we really don’t think that the structure or format of the series will change all that much. The primary goal here has to be raising the stakes from what we saw the first time around, and potentially talking about some stories that are a little more topical in nature. Oh, and of course we tend to think there will be more crossover across the franchise eventually, even if that is not happening right away. There are only so many different Dick Wolf crossovers that can happen at a given time!

