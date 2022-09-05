Ghosts season 2 premiere spoilers: The pressure for a good review

GhostsWill Ghosts season 2 be able to live up to the hype? That’s of course a tough question to answer, but we want to see it deliver the goods! We’re talking here about a huge freshman success story for CBS, and a series that managed to accomplish something rather rare: Getting people in this current decade excited about a network TV show. It formed a loyal audience and we got to learn a lot about Sam, Jay, and of course all of the Ghosts.

As we look to the September 29 premiere, we know already that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on our leads to evolve to the next big phase of their lives: Running a B&B. Sam clearly wants this business to get off the ground in a big way, but there are problems with that — and ironically, the Ghosts aren’t necessarily one of them. Instead, they could be doing everything that they can to ensure that some good reviews come in!

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Spies” – Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:30-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the things that we really do love about this episode already is that it feels like a pretty perfect intro to the overall world of the show. Even if you haven’t seen all of season 1, the B&B premise makes it that you’re able to jump in and start to enjoy things almost right away.

