Squid Game season 2 premiere date: A Stranger Things factor

The wait for a Squid Game season 2 is going to be long. There may not be a whole lot that is known about it right now, but we do tend to think that Netflix is well aware already of the hype and the enthusiasm.

Also, we tend to think that they are actively thinking about a number of different things, and that could include the best way to get new episodes to viewers as soon as possible.

This brings us to the question at the heart of this article: Are we going to get a split-second format with a show like this — or, at the very least, could a few episodes stream a little bit earlier than others? Stranger Things season 4 did this to great success, with the reason being that it allowed them more time in post-production for the final two episodes. We do think Netflix intentionally did this to see if a similar format could work for some other shows, but we don’t think they will ever move away from their binge-watching model in a big way. Viewers are used to it, after all, and a big change could lead to some backlash.

For now, we think there’s a slight chance of something like this happening with Squid Game; at the very least, Netflix could look at it depending on how long production lasts. Personally, though, we think they’ll wait and air the entire season at once; this is not the sort of show that can really be broken up unless there’s an adequate spot to do so. That’s a hard thing to predict in advance.

