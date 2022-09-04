Magnum PI season 5: More filming details begin to surface!

Isn’t it exciting to know that Magnum PI season 5 filming is right around the corner? Cameras will get rolling later this month, and we’ve now got a better sense of what the exact window is going to be for production.

Thanks to a number of casting listings we’ve seen floated online, we can confirm now that the plan is for the newly-minted NBC show to film from September until March. That means that we’re going to get potentially some behind-the-scenes peeks over those particular months. Does this mean that NBC won’t air the show until March? Not necessarily, as it’s possible that some of season 6 is in this window in addition to season 5; either way, networks have long aired episodes of shows while they are still in production. There’s almost no other way broadcast television would work!

The casting notices that we’ve seen don’t give anything major away, beyond just reminding us that La Mariana and the Honolulu PD will still be a part of the show. (Waitresses and officers are being cast.) We do think there’s something interesting about the latter, given that Katsumoto’s job and future were in grave jeopardy at the end of season 4. Will Tim Kang’s character be back on the force, or is there a new foil that Thomas Magnum will be up against moving forward? (Gordy could end up in some other role.)

As we shared earlier this week, we’re hoping for some fun content once production gets officially underway. Because the cast and crew are aware that season 5 is only happening because of the fans, we do think there’s going to be a concentrated effort to share whatever spoiler-free content can be shared while we await the premiere. These new seasons should be a celebration of everything you’ve come to love over the years, from action-packed cases to fun / even emotional moments with the main characters. We’ve also got a potential Magnum / Higgins romance to be excited about based on the end of season 4.

Now, let’s just hope we can get some sort of official premiere date later this year.

What are you excited for as we get close to the start of Magnum PI season 5 production?

Share right now in the comments!

