NCIS season 20 photo: Sean Murray posts BTS ‘huddle’

If you look below, you can see via Sean Murray’s Instagram a look at him alongside Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, and Brian Dietzen. What in the world is going on here? Why do the five of them have a football in the squad room? Maybe this is some sort of weird cross-promotion for NFL football but regardless of what it is, we tend to think that it’s going to be funny.

One of the things that we’re most looking forward to entering this new season is a chance to see the new core group continue to bond — think these five plus Diona Reasonover and Rocky Carroll. This core will hopefully have some seasons together to bond and coalesce, and we’ve seen some great chemistry here already. McGee has gone from the probie to one of the veterans, and we’ve seen Jimmy Palmer come into his own as the chief medical examiner. We still have appearances from the likes of Ducky and Fornell, so the writers aren’t forgetting about nostalgia, either. On paper, season 20 could have a lot of good stuff coming.

The one thing we hope they change from season 19 is giving more stories that have long-term meaning. While we recognize that the show is a procedural, it’s nice when there are plotlines that can course through from one week to the next.

