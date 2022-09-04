House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3 run time: A longer story?

We know that it is Labor Day Weekend, but rest assured House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3 is going to air on HBO tonight. Not only that, but you’re getting more than just your standard our of TV!

The network has been relatively secretive about this episode so far — we’re writing this piece just after 10:00 a.m. Pacific time and even still they have not publicly confirmed the title via their programming guide or released a synopsis. Yet, we know that it is set to run for an hour and three minutes. Some of that time could of course include credits, but this is the second “extended” episode of the season following alongside the premiere.

It does make a lot of sense that House of the Dragon go big with episode 3 given everything that needs to be attended to from start to finish here. There’s going to be another jump forward in time, as Alicent Hightower and Viserys Targeryan will have given birth to a male heir in Aegon. This creates a huge problem for Rhaenyra, who thought she was going to eventually rise to power on the Iron Throne.

Meanwhile, we tend to believe that there will also still be problems going on with Crabfeeder over at the Stepstones. Why would the writers rush past that, given that this could be the nexus for an important conflict involving Corlys and so many other important characters?

