Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/4?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to have a chance to dive into a little bit more comedy soon?

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d love to see another episode tonight, especially since there’s never a shortage of anything to talk about here. This is, regrettably, where we do come in with some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no installment on tonight. This is the middle of Labor Day Weekend and we know that for a lot of people out there, Sunday is more or less treated as another Saturday during this three-day stretch. Even though the viewership would likely have been good for the show following House of the Dragon this weekend, it is still not on the air.

We know that hiatuses can be frustrating, but have no fear: We are not at the end of the season. There are still some other episodes coming, so there is more great stuff to look forward to before the show presumably goes off the air for a little while at the end of the year. The finale tends to air here at some point in November.

If we’re lucky, maybe we’ll get some web exclusive tonight to better tide us over — or, we’ll get nothing and we’re left to sit around and wait for the next new episode. We know that there’s a lot of content that Oliver will have to still tackle here, whether it be super-current events like the midterms or some topics that really need more attention and just aren’t getting it — take, for example, what’s happening to the environment right now. He’s always done a good job shining a light on some things viewers need to know more about.

